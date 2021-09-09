Coronavirus: New death confirmed at King's Lynn hospital

Two patients have died with coronavirus at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, it has been confirmed this week.

Data from NHS England, released this afternoon, revealed the latest fatality occurred on Monday, September 6.

The case, which follows confirmation of another death yesterday, means the total number of fatalities at the QEH since the start of the pandemic now stands at 489.

There have now been seven Covid deaths at the hospital since August 7 alone.

However, latest case statistics are continuing to indicate a fall in weekly Covid infections.

Data for the seven days to last Friday, September 3, showed there were 409 confirmed Covid cases in the borough, down by nearly 18 per cent on the previous week.