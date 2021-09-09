Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Coronavirus: New death confirmed at King's Lynn hospital

By Allister Webb
-
allister.webb@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 17:56, 09 September 2021
 | Updated: 17:58, 09 September 2021

Two patients have died with coronavirus at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, it has been confirmed this week.

Data from NHS England, released this afternoon, revealed the latest fatality occurred on Monday, September 6.

The case, which follows confirmation of another death yesterday, means the total number of fatalities at the QEH since the start of the pandemic now stands at 489.

Coronavirus news
Coronavirus news

There have now been seven Covid deaths at the hospital since August 7 alone.

However, latest case statistics are continuing to indicate a fall in weekly Covid infections.

Data for the seven days to last Friday, September 3, showed there were 409 confirmed Covid cases in the borough, down by nearly 18 per cent on the previous week.

Coronavirus Kings Lynn Allister Webb
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE