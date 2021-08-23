Coronavirus: New death recorded at King's Lynn hospital as infections keep rising

Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital has recorded its fourth coronavirus-related death in the last month, as infections across West Norfolk continue to rise.

The latest fatality, which occurred on Thursday, takes the total recorded at the Gayton Road site since the start of the pandemic to 485.

It was the second Covid-related death at the QEH in less than a week and the fourth since July 26.

Prior to that, no Covid-related deaths had been recorded since the end of May.

The news of the latest death comes amid a continuing pattern of increased coronavirus infections in West Norfolk.

Latest figures for the seven days to last Tuesday, August 17, showed there were 369 confirmed coronavirus cases in West Norfolk, up by 51, or 16 per cent, on the previous week.

The borough’s rolling infection rate stood at 244 cases per 100,000 people, which remains below the ratio for the county.

But some areas are showing much higher rates, with Gaywood Chase and Old Gaywood recording a ratio of 536.7 per 100,000 people, on the basis of 39 individual cases.

At the other end of the scale, the Heacham and Snettisham area had only eight individual infections over the same period and a rolling ratio of under 100 cases per 100,000 people.

Vaccinations are being delivered from a mobile unit in the Tuesday Market Place car park this week, following the closure of the large scale centre at the Corn Exchange on Friday.

The service is being moved to the Shakespeare's Barn at the St George's Guildhall.