Coronavirus: New patient death confirmed at King's Lynn hospital amid soaring infection rates

Another patient has died with coronavirus at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, according to new figures.

Latest NHS data, released yesterday, showed the death of a patient at the Gayton Road site last Wednesday, February 2, was recorded in the daily statistics for Saturday.

And 10 other fatalities, recorded over the period from January 21 to last Tuesday, February 1, were included in the daily update released on Friday.

Ambulances outside the QEH at Kings Lynn. (51803778)

Together, they take the total number of Covid-related deaths at the QEH since the start of the pandemic to 548.

The news comes amid substantial increases in the number of new Covid infections recorded across both West Norfolk and other neighbouring districts.

Data for the seven days to Sunday, February 6, showed there were 2,995 confirmed cases in West Norfolk, up by 56 per cent, or 1,076 individual cases, on the previous week.

That included 190 cases which were recorded on Sunday alone.

Over the same period, there were 2,364 new infections in Breckland – an increase of 71.2 per cent or 983 individual cases week on week.

The total number of cases is much lower in North Norfolk with 1,448 recorded in the seven days to Sunday.

But that still represents an increase of more than 40 per cent on the previous week.

The latest available figures also suggest a significant increase in Covid-related hospital admissions, with 61 admitted to the QEH during the seven days to last Sunday, January 30, up 14 on the previous week.

The Norfolk and Norwich Hospital saw its weekly Covid admissions rise by 12 to 74.

On vaccinations, a total of 67.8 per cent of all people aged 12 and over in West Norfolk had received a booster vaccine or third dose up to Saturday.

That is higher than the equivalent figures for Fenland and South Holland, which are at 63.4 per cent and 63.6 per cent respectively, but are below the 68.8 per cent recorded in Breckland and 76 per cent in North Norfolk.

But take-up remains stubbornly low in some areas with 37 per cent of people in the North Lynn area still completely unvaccinated and only 39.8 per cent having had the booster jab.

A vaccination bus will be offering jabs at the Lynnsport leisure complex in Greenpark Avenue this Friday, February 11, between 9am and 6pm, with similar sessions planned for February 18 and February 26.

However, no walk-in clinics are being offered at the Shakespeare Barn in King Street from tomorrow amid preparations for the town’s Mart which opens on Saturday.

Nearby car parks at Common Staithe Quay and the Tuesday Market Place will be closed to drivers from 6pm and 11.30pm on Wednesday until February 27 and 28 respectively.