Coronavirus: New patient death recorded at King's Lynn hospital

A second patient in as many weeks has died with coronavirus at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Updated statistics released by NHS England this afternoon showed the patient died on Saturday, August 7.

Their death is the 483rd related to Covid at the QEH since the start of the pandemic in March last year.

18 people test positive for Covid-19 (50049518)

The most recent fatality prior to that was recorded on July 26. Before then, there had been no Covid deaths recorded at the QEH since the end of May.

The news comes amid a rising trend of Covid infections in West Norfolk, although the rate of infection remains lower than any other part of the county.

Figures for the seven days up to last Wednesday, August 4, showed 234 confirmed cases, up by nearly 15 per cent on the same point a week earlier.

But the area's rolling infection rate of 154.7 cases per 100,000 people is around a third of the level in Norwich, which is currently the worst affected area.

Health chiefs have urged the public to continue to take regular tests in order to prevent the virus spreading further.