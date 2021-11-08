Coronavirus: New patient death recorded at King's Lynn hospital

A new coronavirus-related death has been recorded at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Updated NHS data, released this afternoon, showed the patient died last Thursday, October 28, and their death was recorded on Sunday.

The case takes the total number of virus-related deaths recorded at the hospital since the start of the pandemic to 516.

But, while infection rates are still high, latest weekly figures suggest a sharp fall in weekly cases across West Norfolk.

Figures for the seven days to Sunday, November 7, showed there had been 565 positive tests for Covid-19 in the borough – down by more than 23 per cent on the previous week.

As of last Tuesday, November 2, the borough's rolling infection rate stood at 459.5 cases per 100,000 people.

Although that is still significantly higher than the equivalent figure for the start of October, it is more than 10 per cent below the peak figure reported in mid-October.

Meanwhile, booster jabs are now being made available without an appointment from the Shakespeare Barn large-scale vaccination centre in Lynn from today.