Coronavirus: New patient death recorded at King's Lynn hospital

A further coronavirus-related death has been confirmed at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital today.

The fatality, which is the 527th related to the virus since the start of the pandemic, occurred last Wednesday, December 8, according to NHS figures.

Senior officials said today that there were 19 patients being treated for Covid at the QEH, though none have the new Omicron variant.

Queen Elizabeth Hospital King's Lynn. (43475636)

Although infections remain high, case numbers are falling in West Norfolk and stabilising in other neighbouring districts.

Figures for the seven days to Sunday, December 12, showed there were 496 positive tests in West Norfolk, down by 108 or nearly 18 per cent.

In Breckland, there were 593 positive tests in the same period, up three. In North Norfolk, there were 440 confirmed cases, up by four.

But the ratio of infection in West Norfolk, based on data for the week to last Tuesday was much lower than neighbouring districts, at 373.6 cases per 100,000 people.

The equivalent figure in Breckland was 448.8, after a 21.5 per cent rise in cases over the previous week, and 465.9 in North Norfolk where infections had soared by more than 30 per cent.