Coronavirus: Nine new deaths at King's Lynn hospital

A further nine coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, according to newly-released data.

Figures published by NHS England this afternoon show 448 patients have now died with Covid-19 at the Gayton Road site since the start of the pandemic.

The most recent fatalities recorded were on Wednesday, when three patients died.

Ambulances outside the QEH at Kings Lynn. (44103534)

The other six took place between Saturday and Monday. In total, 62 patients have died with the virus at the QEH so far this month.

Government figures suggest there were 121 Covid patients being treated at the hospital as of Tuesday of this week.