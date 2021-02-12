Coronavirus: Nine new deaths recorded at King's Lynn hospital

A further nine coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Today's daily update from NHS England shows the total number of deaths recorded at the Gayton Road site since the start of the pandemic now stands at 423.

The latest fatalities occurred between last Friday, February 5, and Tuesday of this week.

King's Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (44387413)

Thirty-seven patients have died with the virus at the QEH so far this month.