Coronavirus: No patients in Norfolk hospitals, though infections still rising

Coronavirus infection rates in West Norfolk are continuing to rise, although nobody is being treated for the illness in the county's hospitals.

That is the picture created by the latest data on the virus, which was released by county health chiefs yesterday.

Meanwhile, two walk-in vaccination sessions are being held in Lynn today, as the fight to increase take-up of the jabs so that remaining restrictions can be lifted next month continues.

A staff member receives her jab

Figures for the seven days up to last Friday, June 18, showed there were 29 confirmed coronavirus cases in the borough, up by four on the previous week.

The borough's rolling infection rate stood at 19.2 cases per 100,000 people, up by 16.5 per cent on the previous week, and slightly above the overall rate for the county.

But, as of Tuesday this week, no patients at all were being treated for coronavirus in any of Norfolk's hospitals, for the first time in many months.

That reflects broader national patterns which suggest that hospitalisation are not rising in line with infection rates and may enable the final remaining Covid restrictions to be lifted from July 19.

The total death toll at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital remains unchanged at 481 since the start of the pandemic, while the latest weekly update from the Office of National Statistics showed no Covid deaths across all settings during the week ending June 11.

As the drive to increase vaccinations continues, health officials have announced two walk-in clinics are being held in Lynn today, as part of a series of similar sessions across the county.

Patients aged 18 or over can receive first doses of the Pfizer vaccine without an appointment at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital between 10am and noon, following a similar session this morning.

A second session will take place later today at the St Augustine's Surgery in Columbia Way, North Lynn, from 3.30pm until 8pm.

Officials say anyone planning to attend these sessions should bring their NHS numbers so they can be booked into the system and will need to book their second vaccine doses themselves.