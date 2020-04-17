Coronavirus: One more death reported at King's Lynn hospital taking total to 52

One more patient has died at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital having tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total of Covid-19 related deaths there to 52.

The QEH said a man in his 80s, who was being cared for at the QEH and who had tested positive for Covid-19, has died.

A daily update on statistics from NHS England suggests the death was officially recorded on Wednesday, meaning the total of QEH patients who have died after contracting the infection now stands at 52, though at least 61 more have been discharged.