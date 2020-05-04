Coronavirus: One new death confirmed at King's Lynn hospital
Published: 14:47, 04 May 2020
| Updated: 14:52, 04 May 2020
One more patient has died after testing positive for the coronavirus at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, new figures have confirmed this afternoon,
The case brings the total number of fatalities connected to Covid-19 at the QEH to 106 since the outbreak began in March.
Daily data released by NHS England shows the death was recorded on Friday.
Read moreCoronavirusKings Lynn
More by this authorRebekah Chilvers