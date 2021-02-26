Coronavirus: Patient dies at King's Lynn hospital

Another coronavirus-related death has been recorded at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital today.

The case, which occurred on Tuesday, is the 457th fatality at the Gayton Road site since the start of the pandemic.

And 71 patients have now died in February alone, according to figures from NHS England.

Ambulances outside the QEH at Kings Lynn.

But separate figures suggest the rate of Covid-19 infection in West Norfolk is now down to its lowest level since late November.

Data for the seven days to last Sunday, February 21, shows there were 147 confirmed coronavirus cases in West Norfolk, down by 74, or 33.5 per cent, on the previous week.

The rolling seven-day infection rate now stands at 97.1 cases per 100,000 people - the lowest level in the borough since November 29, though it is still slightly above the national average,