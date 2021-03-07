Coronavirus: Patient dies at King's Lynn hospital

Another patient has died at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital after contracting coronavirus - the fifth this week.

The latest fatality was recorded in today's daily figures from NHS England and takes the total death toll at the QEH since the start of the pandemic to 467.

The data shows the latest reported death is one of three to have occurred on Friday, after two others were recorded on Thursday.

More than 220 people are known to have died with the virus at the QEH so far this year. Nearly two-thirds of those cases were recorded in January alone.

Elsewhere, there are further signs of encouragement from the continuing fall in infection rates.

Data for the seven days to last Monday, March 1, showed 108 confirmed Covid-19 cases in West Norfolk - down by nearly 30 per cent on the previous week.

The borough's rolling infection rate stands at 71.3 cases per 100,000 people, lower than at any time since the second week of October, but still higher than the rate for Norfolk as a whole.