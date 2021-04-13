Coronavirus: Patient dies at King's Lynn hospital

A new coronavirus-related death has been recorded at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital in the latest daily update from health chiefs.

Figures from NHS England show the fatality occurred on Good Friday, April 2, though the case has only been recorded in the data released this afternoon.

The case was the first Covid-19 fatality at the Gayton Road site in nearly two weeks and the fourth since mid-March.

It takes the total number of deaths related to Covid-19 at the hospital since the start of the pandemic to 476.

Earlier today, figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) indicated no deaths across all settings in West Norfolk in the week ending Good Friday.

But officials stressed the figures were likely to be affected by the bank holiday weekend.