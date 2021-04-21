Coronavirus: Patient dies at King's Lynn hospital

A further patient has died with coronavirus at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, it has emerged this afternoon.

The death was confirmed in the latest daily figures from NHS England, released a short time ago.

The fatality, which occurred on Sunday, is the 479th to be recorded at the Gayton Road site since the start of the pandemic.

King's Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (46385426)

Three patients have now died at the hospital with Covid-19 so far this month.