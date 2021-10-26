Coronavirus: Patient dies at King's Lynn hospital

Another patient has died with coronavirus at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The latest death, which has been confirmed in latest NHS data, occurred on Friday, October 22, and is the fifth recorded at the QEH so far this month.

The total Covid-related death toll at the hospital now stands at 507.

Ambulances outside the QEH at Kings Lynn. (50874391)

Eighteen patients were being treated for the virus at the hospital, according to the latest published update which dates from last Sunday, October 17. That figure was down by six on the previous week.

But infections are still rising sharply with figures for the seven days to last Wednesday, October 20, showing 796 confirmed cases in West Norfolk, up by more than 27 per cent on the previous week.

The borough's rolling infection ratio was 526.3 cases per 100,000 people, slightly above the equivalent figure for the county as a whole.