Coronavirus: Patient dies at King's Lynn hospital

Another coronavirus-related death has been recorded at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, according to new data released today.

The fatality, which occurred on Tuesday, is the seventh recorded at the Gayton Road site so far this month and the 522nd since the start of the pandemic.

News of the case was revealed in the latest daily update from NHS England this afternoon.

It comes after figures earlier today showed a sharp increase in both Covid infections and admissions to hospital related to the virus.

Lynn's mass vaccination centre will also be offering booster jabs to over-40s, without an appointment, from Monday.

However, the monthly total of deaths for November so far is below the 14 recorded in both October and September.