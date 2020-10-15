Coronavirus: Patient dies at King's Lynn hospital as cases rise sharply

Another patient has died at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

The news comes as officials at the Gayton Road site revealed the number of patients being treated for Covid-19 there has more than doubled in the last 10 days.

But public health leaders say they have no plans to seek tighter restrictions, despite increasing case numbers.

QEH General Views of the outside of the hospital. (41429704)

According to data released by NHS England, the latest death was recorded on Saturday and is the 151st Covid-related death at the QEH since the pandemic began in March.

As of noon today, a total of 11 people with Covid-19 were being cared for at the QEH, up from four last Tuesday and seven at the same point a week ago.

Officials have also confirmed that patients were moved from the hospital’s surgical assessment unit over fears that one may have had the virus, though the service remains open.

West Norfolk is now classed in the Medium level of the new three-tier lockdown system announced by the Government this week.

That means pubs and restaurants must continue to close at 10pm each evening and people can only gather in groups of up to six, but there are no further restrictions.

Public health officials acknowledge that cases are increasing, with figures currently suggesting 48 cases per 100,000 people during the latest seven-day period, but say the numbers are still well below the national average.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: “We do not currently consider any enhanced restrictions likely at this stage in West Norfolk.

“However, we will be keeping the situation under close review.

“We need everyone to continue to act responsibility, respect the Rule of Six and follow the government’s guidance.”