Coronavirus: Patient dies at King's Lynn hospital as data shows rise in West Norfolk case numbers

A further patient has died at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

The case, which was recorded in the daily figures from NHS England, takes the total number of Covid-related deaths at the Gayton Road site to 180 since the pandemic began.

The figures show the latest death was recorded on Thursday, December 10 and was the second at the QEH over the past seven days.

Meanwhile, latest infection data shows cases are rising again in West Norfolk.

Figures for the seven days up to last Monday, December 7, show there were 165 confirmed cases in the borough, up by 42 on the previous week.

The data showed infections are now increasing in most parts of Norfolk, as well as neighbouring districts in other counties.

One exception to that is South Holland, where infections fell by nearly 30 per cent over the same period.