Coronavirus: Second case confirmed at King's Lynn secondary school

A second case of coronavirus has been recorded at a Lynn secondary school, officials have confirmed today.

76 pupils and one member of staff from the Springwood High School are now self-isolating as a result of the case, which relates to a sixth form student.

Parents were notified of the case yesterday afternoon and the school insists all other students should continue to attend as normal, as long as they remain well.

The notification said: "We have been in direct phone contact with the Track and Trace helpline, Norfolk helpline and Public Health England and our actions have directly followed advice from them with regard to instructing specific students to self-isolate."

The students and staff member affected were told last night not to attend the school today.

The latest case comes less than a week after 65 pupils and three staff were sent home from the Queensway site to self-isolate after a Year 8 student tested positive for Covid-19.

They are not allowed to return to the school, which says the cases are not related to each other, until Monday.

That announcement triggered questions from some parents about whether enough was being done to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

However, the school, which is part of the West Norfolk Academies Trust, insists it is following Public Health England advice.

The trust also says no cases have been recorded at any of its other schools.