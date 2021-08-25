Coronavirus: Second death in three days at King's Lynn hospital

A second coronavirus-related death has been recorded at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital in just three days.

Latest NHS data, released today, shows the most recent fatality occurred at the Gayton Road site on Saturday, following an earlier death last Thursday.

It means that a total of 486 people have now died with the illness at the QEH since the start of the pandemic, including five in the last month.

Coronavirus news.

Hospital officials say that, as of Monday this week, there were 14 patients being treated for Covid-19 at the QEH, with one in intensive care.

Meanwhile, Covid infections in West Norfolk are continuing to rise, with latest figures showing a week-on-week increase in cases of just over 13 per cent.

Data for the seven days to last Friday saw 393 cases recorded in the borough, an increase of 47 on the previous week.

The area's rolling weekly infection rate was 259.8 cases per 100,000 people, only slightly below the rate for the whole of Norfolk.

Infections also rose across the county as a whole, although there was a slight fall in the Breckland district.