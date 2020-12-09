Coronavirus: Seven new deaths recorded at King's Lynn hospital

Seven new coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital in the latest daily figures released by NHS England this afternoon.

The update shows that 179 patients have now died at the QEH after testing positive for the infection since the start of the pandemic.

The equivalent data yesterday showed 172 deaths, and had remained the same for several days.

Queen Elizabeth HospitalKing's Lynn. (43475636)

But today's tables show the latest fatalities were recorded over a 10-day period up to Monday of this week, December 7.

A single death is recorded for November 28, 29 and 30, as well as December 4, 5 and 7.