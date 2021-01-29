Coronavirus: Seventeen deaths confirmed at King's Lynn hospital as total passes 350

The coronavirus death toll at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital has now passed 350, following the publication of new data this afternoon.

A further 17 patients have died at the Gayton Road site after testing positive for the infection - taking the total to 354.

And figures from NHS England also show that 111 people have died at the hospital after contracting the virus this month alone.

The latest fatalities were recorded in a seven day period between January 19 and January 25.

Five of them occurred last Friday, January 22, alone, with four each on January 21 and January 24.

Earlier today, Denise Smith, the hospital’s chief operating officer, told BBC Radio Norfolk that there are currently 185 Covid patients at the QEH and numbers there were "plateauing".

Overall case numbers are falling in West Norfolk and most neighbouring districts, though officials say the rate is not yet fast enough to justify any easing of the current lockdown.

Figures for the seven days to last Saturday, January 23, showed an infection rate of 403 cases per 100,000 people in West Norfolk, above the county total of 377 per 100,000.