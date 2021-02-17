Coronavirus: Six new deaths at King's Lynn hospital, as infections fall to two-month low

Six new coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital in the latest figures on the pandemic.

Data released by NHS England a short time ago shows the total number of patients to have died with the virus at the Gayton Road site now stands at 439.

But there is more encouraging news as infection rates in West Norfolk appear to have dropped to their lowest level in two months.

Three of the latest fatalities occurred on Friday, according to the data, with the other three on Saturday.

It also means that 51 patients have died with the virus at the QEH so far this month.

But, as the pressure on health professionals continues, there are perhaps the clearest signals yet that the lockdown is slowing the spread of the disease.

Figures for the seven days up to last Thursday, February 11, show there were 244 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in West Norfolk, down by 203 or 45.4 per cent on the previous week.

The borough’s rolling infection rate stands at 161.2 cases per 100,000 people, lower than at any point since the second week of December.

The equivalent figure in early January was almost 450.

But the current total is still the second highest among all of Norfolk’s districts.