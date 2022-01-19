Coronavirus: Sixth January death reported at King's Lynn hospital

Another patient has died with coronavirus at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

New figures from NHS England, released today, showed the latest fatality was recorded last Friday, January 14.

The case takes the total death toll at the Gayton Road site since the start of the pandemic to 537, including six so far this month.

King's Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (47772789)

Latest infection data, for the seven days to Monday of this week, showed there were 1,565 new cases in West Norfolk, down by 267, or nearly 15 per cent, on the previous week.

Infections were down by 22 per cent in Breckland over the same period, to 1,239, and by 16.5 per cent in North Norfolk to 902.