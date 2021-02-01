Coronavirus: Stories of relief and an unlikely birthday gift on first day at King's Lynn mass vaccination centre

An elderly West Norfolk man has spoken of his "relief" at receiving a coronavirus vaccination today.

Peter Smith, from Pentney, was among the first to be given a jab at the newly-opened mass vaccination centre in Lynn's Corn Exchange this morning.

Mr Smith, three of whose relatives work at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, lives alone and described that as "terrible" during the pandemic.

As well as the challenge of isolation, he has also had to endure the anguish of the death of his pet dog and said: "Getting it done (the vaccination), it's a relief."

The vaccination is also set to be an unlikely birthday present for one Lynn boy.

William Harper turns three tomorrow and, ahead of a virtual party for the big day, his mum, Beth, who works at the Meadowgate special needs school in Wisbech, had her first dose this morning.

She said: "I feel very blessed to be here. We've stayed open so I'm in contact with lots of vulnerable children every day.

"I can feel a bit safer. It's been hard sending him to childcare."

Another frontline worker getting the jab was Lindsey Grimwade, of Sedgeford, who works at the Cambian special school, also in Wisbech.

The school caters for a maximum of 40 students at a time and has been able to continue working at full capacity during the pandemic.

Mrs Grimwade said it had been an "intense" period, which saw the school stay open through Easter and half-term holidays.

But she also praised the operation which saw her get the jab.

She said: "It's very slick. I'm very impressed."

Thousands of people a week are expected to receive vaccinations at the centre in the coming weeks. The theatre will be open seven days a week for jabs to be administered.

People who are receiving the jabs today will still need to follow the rules relating to social distancing and wearing masks in shops and other public places while they wait for their second dose.