Coronavirus: Ten more deaths at King's Lynn hospital

Ten more patients have died after testing positive for coronavirus at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

There have now been 433 Covid-related deaths at the Gayton Road site since the start of the pandemic.

Today's figures from NHS England showed there were eight deaths on Wednesday alone, with one on Thursday and another from last Thursday, February 4.

Ambulances outside the QEH at Kings Lynn. (44103534)

Forty-five patients have so far died at the hospital after contracting the virus in February alone.

The growing toll follows hospital bosses' warning that the coming weeks could be the toughest that the QEH has faced since the start of the crisis last March.

Although the number of recorded cases in West Norfolk is continuing to fall, the rolling infection rate of 238.5 cases per 100,000 people in the week to last Sunday, February 7, remains well above the national average.

Rapid lateral flow tests will be made available at sites in Lynn and Hunstanton from Monday in a bid to further reduce the spread of infections.