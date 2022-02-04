Coronavirus: Ten new deaths recorded at King's Lynn hospital

Ten new Covid-related deaths have been recorded at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, according to figures released today.

NHS England data shows the fatalities occurred between January 21 and Tuesday of this week, February 1.

They take the total death toll at the hospital since the start of the pandemic to 547.

QEH General Views of the outside of the hospital. (35308936)

The news follows a big increase in the number of coronavirus cases being recorded across West Norfolk.

Data for the seven days to yesterday, February 3, showed there were 3,072 confirmed cases in West Norfolk – an increase of nearly 60 per cent or 1,136 individual infections – on the previous week.

That figure includes 305 new cases recorded on Thursday alone.

A total of 61 patients were also admitted to the QEH with Covid in the week to last Sunday, January 30, an increase of nearly 30 per cent on the previous week.

Although most Covid-related restrictions have now been lifted, West Norfolk Council chiefs have renewed arrangements designed to limit in-person attendance at meetings.

At present, only members of a decision-making body are required to attend its meetings in person, with officers, other councillors and members of the public asked to follow the streams remotely.

The arrangements have been questioned by independent councillor Alexandra Kemp, who argued they could be unlawful if they were seen by members of the public as compulsory.

However, a spokesman stressed that residents can still attend in person, without notifying the council in advance as Norfolk County Council requires, and their guidance has not changed.

The current arrangements are set to be reviewed again in the week beginning February 21.

In other developments, the coronavirus vaccination programme has been extended to children aged five or over who are either clinically vulnerable themselves or who live with someone who has a weakened immune system are being invited to have an initial vaccine dose.

Officials say staff are already getting in touch with affected families and parents and guardians should wait to be contacted.