Coronavirus: Third patient death in successive weeks recorded at King's Lynn hospital

Another patient has died with coronavirus at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital - the third in as many weeks.

The death occurred last Friday, August 13, according to latest figures from NHS England.

It takes the total number of Covid-related deaths at the QEH since the start of the pandemic to 484.

Coronavirus news

The news comes as infections continue to increase across West Norfolk, though the rate of spread may be starting to slow down.

Figures for the seven days up to last Saturday showed there were 338 confirmed coronavirus cases in the borough, up by just over 15 per cent on the previous week.

The equivalent increase a week earlier was 46.5 per cent.

The area’s rolling weekly infection rate stood at 223.5 cases per 100,000 people - the highest since mid-July.

But the borough’s ratio remained lower than that for the county as a whole, despite a slight fall in weekly infections across Norfolk.

The figures also show that infections were up by around 11 per cent in the Breckland district, but down by nearly nine per cent in North Norfolk.