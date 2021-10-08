Coronavirus: Third patient death this week confirmed at King's Lynn hospital

A third patient is now known to have died with coronavirus at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital this week.

The latest case was revealed in today's daily update from NHS England and takes the total number of Covid-related deaths at the QEH to 504.

The latest fatality was recorded on Sunday, October 3, the same day as one of two further deaths which were announced on Wednesday.

Coronavirus news.

Latest figures, from Tuesday of this week, showed there were 17 patients being treated for Covid-19 at the QEH, while 15 were admitted in the seven days to last Sunday, a slight fall on the previous week.

One patient was said to be in critical care as of last Sunday.

Meanwhile, figures for the seven days up to yesterday showed 516 people had recorded positive Covid tests in West Norfolk, which was down by just over one per cent on the previous week.