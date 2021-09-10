Coronavirus: Third patient in a week dies at King's Lynn hospital

A new coronavirus-related death has been recorded at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital – the third in less than a week.

Latest NHS England data showed the fatality was recorded on Tuesday of this week, September 7.

The most recent fatalities prior to that were recorded on Monday and last Friday.

King's Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (47772789)

Overall, 490 patients have now died with Covid-19 at the QEH since the start of the pandemic, including eight since early August.

Last week, the hospital announced tougher visiting restrictions following an increase in cases there and within the wider community.