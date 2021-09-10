Home   News   Article

Coronavirus: Third patient in a week dies at King's Lynn hospital

By Allister Webb
-
Published: 14:33, 10 September 2021
 | Updated: 14:35, 10 September 2021

A new coronavirus-related death has been recorded at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital – the third in less than a week.

Latest NHS England data showed the fatality was recorded on Tuesday of this week, September 7.

The most recent fatalities prior to that were recorded on Monday and last Friday.

King's Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (47772789)
Overall, 490 patients have now died with Covid-19 at the QEH since the start of the pandemic, including eight since early August.

Last week, the hospital announced tougher visiting restrictions following an increase in cases there and within the wider community.

