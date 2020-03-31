Coronavirus: Three more deaths confirmed at King's Lynn hospital

Three more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, taking the total of Covid-19-related deaths there to seven.

The hospital's chief executive Caroline Shaw said two men, one in his 80s and one in his 90s, and a woman in her 70s, died at the QEH between Friday and yesterday.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with the families and loved ones at this time," she added.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.. (32498475)

Yesterday officials confirmed that the number of people who had tested positive for Covid-19 at the hospital was 40, an increase of 18 on the previous update issued on Friday.

The hospital had previously confirmed that four people had died after testing positive for coronavirus.

