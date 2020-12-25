Coronavirus: Three more deaths confirmed at King's Lynn hospital

Three more patients have died at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

The latest daily NHS England figures show the total number of Covid-related deaths at the Gayton Road site now stands at 194.

The most recent fatality was recorded on Tuesday, December 22. The others were last Saturday and Sunday, December 19 and 20.

King's Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (43674993)

Meanwhile, the overall rate of infection in West Norfolk is continuing to rise.

Latest figures for the seven days to last Saturday, December 19, showed 354 confirmed cases, up by 125 on the previous week.

The borough's rolling infection rate has also risen to 233.8 per 100,000 people, which is slightly above the national average.