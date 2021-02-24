Coronavirus: Three new deaths at King's Lynn hospital

Three more patients have died with coronavirus at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, according to new figures today.

There have now been a total of 453 deaths connected to the pandemic at the Gayton Road since the crisis began.

Data from NHS England shows the latest recorded fatalities occurred last Friday, February 19.

King's Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (44387413)

The overall infection rate is continuing to slow, with figures for the seven days up to last Friday showing 155 confirmed coronavirus cases in West Norfolk, down by more than a third on the previous week.

The rolling infection rate has also dropped to 102.4 cases per 100,000 people, which is at its lowest level since early December.