Coronavirus: Three new patient deaths at King's Lynn hospital as figures show big drop in admissions

New figures have shown a big drop in the number of people being admitted to Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital with coronavirus during the run-up to Easter.

Three more patient deaths have been confirmed at the Gayton Road site, taking the total there since the start of the pandemic to 614.

But data for the week to Easter Sunday, April 17, showed there were 69 Covid-related admissions to the QEH, down 40 on the previous week.

King's Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (47772789)

That figure is just over half the equivalent figure at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, which was down by nine to 125.

The latest fatalities at the QEH were recorded on April 7 and 8, according to NHS England figures published on Friday.

Official figures also suggest the overall rate of Covid infections in West Norfolk is continuing to fall.

Data from the week to Friday, April 22, showed 485 cases, down by six per cent on the previous week.

The borough's weekly rolling infection rate, as of last Sunday, was 319.3 cases per 100,000 people – lower than at any point in the last six months.

In Breckland, there were 399 infections in the week to Friday, down by nearly 11 per cent on the previous week.

There were 344 cases recorded in North Norfolk, down by 11.6 per cent on the week before.