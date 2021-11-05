Coronavirus: Three new patient deaths confirmed at King's Lynn hospital

Three more patients have died with coronavirus at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Latest NHS figures, released this afternoon, showed the latest death was recorded on Monday of this week, November 1.

The other cases occurred last Friday and Saturday, October 29 and 30.

Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital

It means the total at the Gayton Road site since the start of the pandemic now stands at 515. That includes 13 deaths recorded during October.

Twenty-three patients were admitted to the QEH with Covid-19 during the latest recorded seven-day period, up to last Sunday, down eight on the previous week.

The broader rate of infection in West Norfolk is also falling with a 12 per cent fall recorded in the week to yesterday.

A total of 695 positive tests were recorded in the borough during that period, down by 95 on the previous week.