Coronavirus toll in King's Lynn care homes outlined as 'deepest sympathies' sent out to loved ones

The operator of two Lynn care homes has sent out its condolences to families of residents who have lost their lives due to the coronavirus.

Athena Care Homes, who run Goodwins Hall and Amberley Hall, said there are now only a “very small” number of Covid-19 cases remaining.

There have already been a total of 11 Covid-related deaths at Amberley Hall, four of whom were admitted from hospital in a secure short-term unit.