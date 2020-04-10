Coronavirus: Total discharged from King's Lynn hospital reaches 40

The number of patients who have been discharged from Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital after "recovering enough" from coronavirus has reached 40, officials have said this afternoon.

That is an increase of 11 from the hospital's last update on Wednesday, when they said that 29 patients had recovered sufficiently to go home.

In a post on social media, the QEH said: "40 of our patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 have now recovered enough to be discharged from @TeamQEH.

"Thanks to teams across the Trust for their continuing hard work, compassion and dedication as we respond to the challenges of Covid-19 #StayHome #SaveLives."

It comes after the hospital said yesterday that six more patients had died after testing positive for the coronavirus – taking the number of Covid-19 related deaths at the QEH to 30.

Caroline Shaw, chief executive of the QEH, said: “A further six patients, two men in their 70s, a woman in her 80s and a woman and two men in their 90s, who had tested as positive for COVID-19 have died while being cared for at our hospital.

"Our thoughts are with their families and loved ones.”

