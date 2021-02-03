Coronavirus: Twelve new deaths confirmed at King's Lynn hospital

Another 12 patients have died after testing positive for coronavirus at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, new figures show.

A total of 386 deaths have now been recorded at the Gayton Road site since the start of the pandemic last March.

And nearly 40 per cent of them, 143, have occurred in January alone.

The latest recorded deaths occurred over a four day period between January 28 and 31, according to the figures from NHS England, which were released a short time ago.

Six of them were recorded in a single day last Friday, January 29.

Overall infections are continuing to fall in West Norfolk with the latest figures showing a week-to-week drop of more than 22 per cent.

But the seven-day rolling infection rate of 307.8 cases per 100,000 people remain above the national average.