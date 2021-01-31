Coronavirus: Twenty more patients die at King's Lynn hospital

Another 20 patients have died after testing positive for coronavirus at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, according to figures released this afternoon.

The cases are recorded in the latest daily figures from NHS England and take the total number of fatalities there since the start of the pandemic to 374.

The most recent deaths were recorded on Thursday, when seven patients are now known to have died.

QEH (43705241)

Five patients died on Wednesday, with three last Monday, January 25, two on January 21 and one each on January 20, 22 and 24 respectively.

Although overall infection rates are falling in West Norfolk, NHS bosses have today warned the current levels of pressure on hospitals could continue until the end of March.

Elsewhere, the death toll at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital has now climbed to 503 after two new cases were recorded today.