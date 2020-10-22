Coronavirus: Two further deaths at Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Two more coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded at Lynn's hospital.

The total number of fatalities now stands at 153 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital since the start of the outbreak according to the NHS weekly statistics up to October 21.

Deaths have been recorded at the Gayton Road site on Sunday, October 18 and Friday, October 16.

The main entrance of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn

This has increased by two from the previous weekly figures where 151 deaths had been recorded at the hospital.

The latest deaths come as volunteers have been urged to stay away from the hospital because of an increase in coronavirus cases.

Norfolk County Council has urged people to stick to the government guidelines due to the rise in cases across the county.

A social media post by the authority said: "Together, we must slow the spread of the virus and do everything we can to look out for one another.

"Wear a face covering where possible, wash your hands, keep your distance and stick to the rule of six to help."