Coronavirus: Two more deaths recorded at King's Lynn hospital

Two more patients are now known to have died with coronavirus at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, following the release of updated data this afternoon.

The total death toll at the Gayton Road facility since the start of the pandemic now stands at 478, according to the latest figures from NHS England.

Today's update says the most recent fatality occurred on Sunday of this week.

King's Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (45330493)

However, the other death recorded in today's report dates from March 13.

Elsewhere, latest infection data for the seven days to last Saturday, April 10, showed 36 confirmed coronavirus cases in West Norfolk, down six on the previous week.

The borough's rolling infection rate is also down to 23.8 cases per 100,000 people, but is still the highest of any district in the county.