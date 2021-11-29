Coronavirus: Two more deaths recorded at King's Lynn hospital

Two more patients have died with coronavirus at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, according to new figures out this afternoon.

Data from NHS England showed the deaths occurred on Friday, November 19.

The cases take the total death toll related to Covid-19 at the hospital to 524.

Details of the deaths follow the introduction of new measures which aim to reduce spread of the newly identified Omicron variant of the virus.

The requirement to wear face masks in shops and on public transport will be reintroduced from tomorrow, while secondary schools are being advised that pupils should wear masks in communal areas.

This afternoon, a government committee of scientists recommended that the booster jab programme, which is currently open to all over-40s is extended to everyone aged over 18.

Walk-in boosters are being offered to the over-40s at Lynn's large-scale vaccination centre in the Shakespeare's Barn from today.

It is also being recommended that the current six month gap between second doses and boosters jabs is reduced to three months.

Infection rates in West Norfolk are continuing to rise with latest figures, for the seven days to Sunday, showing 619 confirmed cases in the borough, up by 43 on the previous week.