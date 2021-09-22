Coronavirus: Two more patient deaths confirmed at King's Lynn hospital

Two more patients have died with coronavirus at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, according to new data released this afternoon.

Figures from NHS England show the total number of Covid-related deaths recorded at the Gayton Road site since the start of the pandemic now stands at 498.

The daily update, which was issued a short time ago, showed the latest deaths occurred last Tuesday and Wednesday, September 14 and 15.

That means that 11 people have now died with the virus at the QEH this month alone.

Latest case figures show there were still more than 300 new Covid infections in West Norfolk during the latest weekly period, though that was down nearly 30 per cent on the week before.

Data for the seven days to last Thursday, September 16, revealed 304 cases in the borough, down by 125.

The area's rolling infection rate was 201 cases per 100,000 people – lower than at any time since early August.