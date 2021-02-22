Coronavirus: Two more patients die as King's Lynn hospital toll climbs to 450

The coronavirus death toll at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital has today reached 450, according to NHS figures.

Two patients died at the Gayton Road site on Friday, according to the latest data from NHS England.

Nine earlier deaths were recorded in the daily update issued on Friday afternoon.

In total, 64 people have now died with coronavirus at the QEH so far in February.

As of last Tuesday, February 16, there were 121 patients being treated for Covid-19 at the hospital, according to latest government data.

That figure is down by around a third on the level reported at the end of January, when hospital officials said numbers were “plateauing.”

There is also more encouraging news elsewhere, as infection rates in West Norfolk are continuing to fall sharply.

Figures for the seven days to last Tuesday show there were 189 confirmed coronavirus cases in West Norfolk, down by nearly 38 per cent on the previous week.

The borough’s rolling infection rate also stands at 124.8 cases per 100,000 people, the lowest level since December 8,

Although West Norfolk’s ratio is lower than most of its neighbouring districts, it is around twice as high as that for North Norfolk.