Coronavirus: Two new deaths confirmed at King's Lynn hospital

Two more patients have died with coronavirus at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, according to new figures released this afternoon.

Data from NHS England shows that 503 deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded at the Gayton Road site since the start of the pandemic.

The latest fatalities occurred on Saturday and Sunday, October 2 and 3 and followed 14 other Covid-related deaths during September.

There has been a significant jump in coronavirus infections across West Norfolk in recent weeks, although some data suggests that trend may be starting to slow.

Figures for the seven days to last Thursday, September 30, showed there were 527 confirmed cases in the borough, up by more than 21 per cent on the previous week.

However, more recent figures, up to Tuesday of this week, indicated a seven per cent week-on-week rise.

Meanwhile, the borough's rolling weekly infection rate is thought to be significantly lower than that for most neighbouring districts, including Breckland, Fenland and South Holland.