Coronavirus: Two new deaths recorded at King's Lynn hospital
Published: 15:41, 29 May 2020
| Updated: 15:43, 29 May 2020
Two more patients have died at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.
The latest cases were revealed in the daily figures issued by NHS England and take the total number of deaths related to Covid-19 at the QEH to 143.
The data shows that the most recent death recorded to date was on Saturday.
