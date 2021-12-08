Coronavirus: Two new patient deaths recorded at King's Lynn hospital

Two more patients are now known to have died with coronavirus at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Newly-released NHS data shows the latest fatality occurred on Saturday, following an earlier death last Wednesday, December 1.

The cases take the total death toll related to the pandemic at the QEH to 526.

Coronavirus news.

News of the deaths emerged amid reports that tougher Covid restrictions could be announced by the Government later today.

Latest infection statistics suggest cases in West Norfolk were down by nearly 12 per cent, to 563, in the most recently recorded seven day period, up to yesterday.

But levels in the neighbouring North Norfolk district were up by more than 40 per cent over the same period.

However, the total number of positive tests recorded there was still 60 fewer than in West Norfolk.