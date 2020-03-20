Coronavirus: Two patients at King's Lynn hospital with 'significant underlying health conditions' have died

Two men who had tested positive for coronavirus have died, Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital has said this afternoon.

The patients, one in his 60s and the other in his 70s, died on Tuesday, March 17 and Wednesday, March 18.

A spokesperson said the patients, who were being cared for at the hospital, were both "very unwell and had significant underlying health conditions".

QEH General Views of the outside of the hospital (21116505)

The patients are not related or connected to each other.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with both families during what is undoubtedly a difficult and distressing time," the spokesperson added.

The hospital confirmed earlier this week that it was caring for five patients who had tested positive for Covid-19, and yesterday they set up a dedicated helpline for anyone with concerns related to coronavirus, patients at the hospital or appointments.

And earlier today, Thornalley Funeral Services confirmed it was dealing with two coronavirus-related deaths.

