Coronavirus: Two patients die at King's Lynn hospital

Two more patients have died with coronavirus at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The news emerged as infection data suggested case levels in West Norfolk are some of the highest in the region, though they are falling.

Data released by NHS England this afternoon showed the latest Covid-related fatalities at the QEH occurred on Thursday, November 4.

They take the total at the Gayton Road site since the start of the pandemic to 518.

Meanwhile, figures for the seven days to last Wednesday, November 3, showed there were 673 confirmed Covid cases in West Norfolk, down by more than 10 per cent on the previous week.

But the borough's case rate of 445 per 100,000 people was the second highest of any district in Norfolk and only exceeded by five districts across the whole of the East of England.

As of Saturday, around one in six of over 12s in the borough had still to have a first vaccination dose, while just under 78 per cent have had two doses.